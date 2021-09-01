Ximo Puig, precandidato para revalidar la Secretaría del PSPV-PSOE

ValènciaActualizado:
El president Ximo Puig, secretario general de Partit Socialista del País Valencià (PSPV-PSOE), ha presentado este miércoles su precandidatura para revalidar el cargo, y en el caso de que no se presenten más rivales —es lo más probable— quedará proclamado candidato a las ocho de esta tarde, hora en la que finaliza el plazo para optar al puesto.
Es la tercera vez que Ximo Puig se presenta a liderar la Secretaría General del PSPV-PSOE
Puig se ha desplazado a la sede del partido en València para formalizar personalmente su precandidatura, dentro del proceso para el decimocuarto congreso nacional del PSPV-PSOE, que se celebrará del 12 al 14 de noviembre en Benidorm (Alacant), según han informado fuentes del partido.
El también president de la Generalitat dirige la federación socialista valenciana desde 2012, cuando se convirtió en el sexto secretario general de la historia del PSPV-PSOE tras obtener un respaldo del 61% y vencer a Jorge Alarte en el congreso celebrado en San Vicent del Raspeig (Alacant).
Puig revalidó la Secretaría General del PSPV-PSOE en julio de 2017, en el decimotercer congreso que se celebró en Elche (Alacant) y al que llegó tras haber vencido en primarias al alcalde de Burjassot (València), Rafa García, con un apoyo del 56,7 %.
En esta tercera ocasión en la que el dirigente socialista concurre a un proceso congresual parece que no tendrá que medirse con ningún otro oponente.
