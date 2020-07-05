Actualizado:
La Xunta de Galicia ha tomado la decisión de cerrar durante cinco días la comarca de A Mariña (Lugo) debido al brote de covid-19 registrado en la zona, que sigue sumando positivos. La medida entra en vigor a las 00,00 horas de este lunes, 6 de julio, y pretende evitar salidas de residentes del área a otros territorios y reducir la movilidad interna.
Así se lo comunicó este sábado en videoconferencia el conselleiro de Sanidade, Jesús Vázquez Almuiña, a los alcaldes de los ayuntamientos afectados, informaron fuentes de uno de estos municipios. La medida estará vigente hasta el viernes, dos días antes de las elecciones autonómicas, convocadas para el domingo 12 de julio.
De este modo, se limitarán los aforos y se reducen los horarios de apertura de los locales de hostelería de la comarca, que deberán cerrar a medianoche durante este periodo.
El brote de A Mariña, cuya detección se dio a conocer el 24 de junio, ha ido sumando casos y este sábado se disparó hasta los 85, de acuerdo con los datos de la Consellería de Sanidade. A pesar del notable incremento de positivos, la mayoría de ellos son asintomáticos o presentan síntomas de carácter leve, de acuerdo con las mismas fuentes.
El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, indicó esta semana que el origen del brote se sitúa en "dos o tres bares" de la zona del puerto de Burela (Lugo)
