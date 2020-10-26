madridActualizado:
La ministra de Política Territorial, Carolina Darias, aseguró este lunes que "España va a ir a por los 140.000 millones de euros" que la Unión Europa le ha asignado, en el marco de su plan de reconstrucción tras la pandemia del coronavirus.
A su vez, la ministra reiteró que en los próximos tres años el Ejecutivo sólo se servirá de las ayudas no reembolsables, las transferencias directas por valor de 72.000 millones de euros, y no a los créditos.
Desde el Senado, tras la reunión de la XXIIII Conferencia de presidentes, Darias indicó también que en el anteproyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021, que se aprobarán este martes en Consejo de Ministros, se incorporarán ya 27.000 millones de euros de los fondos europeos.
(Habrá ampliación)
