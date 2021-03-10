Estás leyendo: Trabajo y los agentes sociales acuerdan en la ley de los 'riders' que sean asalariados

Trabajo y los agentes sociales acuerdan en la ley de los 'riders' que sean asalariados

El Ministerio de Trabajo ha informado en un comunicado que en la norma se reconoce la presunción de laboralidad para los trabajadores.

La ministra de Trabajo Yolanda Díaz, durante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados en la sesión de control al Gobierno.
La ministra de Trabajo Yolanda Díaz, durante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados en la sesión de control al Gobierno. Chema Moya / EFE

El Gobierno, los sindicatos y la patronal han cerrado este miércoles un acuerdo para la ley que fijará la laboralidad de los repartidores de las plataformas digitales, los denominados riders. El Ministerio de Trabajo ha informado en un comunicado que en la norma se reconoce la presunción de laboralidad para los trabajadores "que presten servicios retribuidos de reparto a través de empresas que gestionan esta labor mediante la gestión algorítmica del servicio o de las condiciones de trabajo, a través de una plataforma digital".

Además, y para todos los ámbitos, la representación legal de los trabajadores deberá ser informada de las reglas que encierran los algoritmos y los sistemas de inteligencia artificial que pueden incidir en las condiciones laborales por las que se rigen las plataformas.

