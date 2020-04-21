Un 7% de les llars catalanes no tenen vistes al carrer

barcelona
Un estudi d'Idealista ha conclòs que el 7,1% de les llars a Catalunya no veuen el carrer, una proporció una mica per sota del conjunt de l'Estat, del 7,9%. En un comunicat aquest dimarts, el portal immobiliari ha indicat que el 8,5% dels habitatges de Barcelona són interiors, a Girona, el 4,7%; a Tarragona, el 3,7% i a Lleida, el 7,3%. Totes aquestes famílies estan vivint el confinament per la crisi del coronavirus sense accés a l'exterior.
A tot l'Estat, Madrid és la ciutat amb més habitatge sense sortida al carrer, amb un 20,3%; seguida per Bilbao (13,8%), Cadis (12,7%), Saragossa (10,7%), Oviedo (10,7%) i Ciutat Real (10,6%).
Per comunitats, Catalunya és la cinquena de tot l'Estat pel que fa a habitatge amb accés al carrer. La llista l'encapçala Madrid, seguida per les Illes Canàries (9,8%), l'Aragó (8,4%) i les Illes Balears (7,8%). Amb un 5,6%, el País Valencià se situa a l'onzè lloc de la llista.
Per fer aquest informe, Idealista ha estimat tot l'habitatge de l'Estat, tant aquell que és de lloguer com el que està en venda, que ha estat anunciat durant els darrers dotze mesos a la seva base de dades.
