Més de vuit dècades després -amb el parèntesi de 40 anys de dictadura inclòs- ERC s'ha imposat a unes eleccions generals a Catalunya. Aquest cop, la formació presidida per Oriol Junqueras -empresonat des del 2 de novembre de 2017- ha confirmat les enquestes i s'ha imposat amb claredat a les urnes, amb 15 diputats diputats, tres més que el PSC. A mesura que s'ha anat coneixent l'escrutini, càrrecs i simpatitzants del partit s'han apropat al pavelló de l'Estació del Nord per celebrar un triomf que no arribava des del 16 de febrer de 1936, durant la II República.
Esquerra ha sumat 15 diputats, i ha obtingut gairebé un de quatre vots emesos a Catalunya. Ha estat l'opció més votada a Tarragona, Lleida i Girona, mentre que a Barcelona s'ha quedat a un diputat i dos punts del PSC. A més a més, ERC ha superat amb escreix l'altre gran opció independentista, JxCat, que ha tret set diputats i menys de la meitat de vots que el partit de Junqueras.
