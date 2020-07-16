Amnistia Internacional i Òmnium exigeixen a l'Estat que accepti davant l'ONU una reforma del delicte de sedició

Amnistia Internacional i Òmnium Cultural han reclamat a l'Estat espanyol que es comprometi davant l'ONU a "reformar" el delicte de sedició, a través del qual consideren que s'ha "restringit indegudament" la llibertat d'expressió de Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Cuixart. Les dues organitzacions han denunciat l'empresonament "injust" de Sànchez i Cuixart en la sessió d'adopció de l'Examen Periòdic Universal d'Espanya que fa el Consell de Drets Humans de les Nacions Unides sobre el compliment de les obligacions en matèria de drets humans.



Òmnium, a través de la Xarxa Europea d'Igualtat Lingüística, ha reclamat a Espanya l'alliberament dels "presos polítics catalans" i que es prenguin "mesures perquè es respecti la llibertat de reunió i d'assemblea pacífica".

"Espanya segueix restringint les llibertats. Molts no poden exercir els seus drets, com Jordi Cuixart", ha assegurat el representant de la Xarxa Europea d'Igualtat Lingüística, que també ha demanat que s'investiguin les "males conductes d'acció policial" durant el referèndum de l'1-O i les manifestacions contra la sentència del Suprem als líders independentistes.



Al seu torn, el representant d'Amnistia Internacional ha apuntat que "l'ús excessiu de la força" a Espanya continua sent un "motiu de preocupació". "Cal garantir una investigació efectiva dels abusos policials", ha dit el representant de l'organització, Ignacio Jovtis, que també ha reclamat l'eliminació del delicte d'enaltiment del terrorisme.