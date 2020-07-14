Estás leyendo: Òmnium anuncia que Suiza ha tramitado la petición para bloquear las cuentas de Juan Carlos I

Público
Público

Corrupción Òmnium anuncia que Suiza ha tramitado la petición para bloquear las cuentas de Juan Carlos I

"Es necesario terminar con la impunidad y el juego sucio con el que actúa la monarquía española y la anomalía que supone en cualquier democracia moderna", ha declarado Marcel Mauri vicepresidente de Òmnium Cultural.

El rey emerido Juan Carlos I. Europa Press / Archivo
El rey emerido Juan Carlos I. Europa Press / Archivo

madrid

europa press

El Consejo Federal Suizo ha empezado a tramitar la petición de bloqueo de fondos del rey emérito Juan Carlos I que solicitó Òmnium Cultural a principios del mes de julio, según ha anunciado la entidad este martes en un comunicado.

Òmnium envió un informe político-jurídico al Consejo y a su presidenta, Simonetta Sommarruga, alegando que hay "indicios suficientes para iniciar una investigación por corrupción", por lo que solicitó congelar las cuentas en base al mecanismo legal previsto en la ley federal de congelación y restitución de valores patrimoniales de origen ilícito de 2016.

Òmnium asegura que la Sección de Derechos Políticos de la Cancillería Federal Suiza les ha contestado e informado de que se ha activado el engranaje para tramitar la petición, que recae en última instancia sobre el gobierno de la Confederación Suiza.

Òmnium pide que la congelación de bienes sea un primer paso para una investigación penal

El vicepresidente de Òmnium, Marcel Mauri, ha apostado por que la congelación de bienes sea un primer paso para una investigación penal: "Es necesario terminar con la impunidad y el juego sucio con el que actúa la monarquía española y la anomalía que supone en cualquier democracia moderna".

En paralelo, Òmnium ya anunció la presentación de una querella criminal ante el Tribunal Supremo (TS) contra Juan Carlos I por presuntos delitos de corrupción, de blanqueo de capitales y de fraude fiscal para que se investigue la procedencia de su "fortuna" en cuentas en el extranjero.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público