La Fiscalía del Supremo investiga a Juan Carlos I por blanqueo y delito fiscal

madridActualizado:
La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha elevado sus investigaciones sobre Juan Carlos I
a sus homólogos del Tribunal Supremo porque ve indicios de blanqueo de capitales y delito contra la Hacienda pública que podrían implicar al rey emérito.
El supuesto pago de una comisión de 100 millones de dólares se produjo en 2008, durante su reinado, por lo que es inimputable en un supuesto delito de cohecho en las transacciones internacionales. Pero la Fiscalía investiga al rey emérito por el manejo de ese dinero a partir de su abdicación a través de testaferros.
Las diligencias informativas abarcan a los empresarios que pudieron participar en el abono de esta comisión millonaria, que ellos sí podrían ser acusados de corrupción en las transacciones internacionales.
La investigación delimitará la participación o no de Juan Carlos I en el manejo del dinero de comisiones desde su abdicación en 2014, momento en que dejó de estar protegido por la inviolabilidad que el artículo 56.3 de la Constitución española reconoce al Jefe del Estado. A partir de entonces está aforado en el Tribunal Supremo.
El decreto del fiscal jefe Anticorrupción, Alejandro Luzón, no ha sido dado aún a conocer, ya que las investigaciones permanecen secretas. El decreto que detalla la investigación realizada hasta ahora ocupa 20 páginas, según la Ser.
La remisión del caso a los fiscales del Supremo fue aprobada el pasado 5 de junio por la Fiscal General del Estado, Dolores Delgado.
El equipo que investigará al rey emérito está dirigido Juan Ignacio Campos Campos, fiscal de Sala del Supremo y especialista en delitos económicos. Campos estará auxiliado por tres fiscales del Supremo, "que asumirán la innegable complejidad técnica de estas diligencias de investigación", sostiene el ministerio público en una nota de prensa.
