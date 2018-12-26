Anticorrupció investiga les comissions de l'AVE a la Meca però el rei Joan Carles se'n deslliura per la seva inviolabilitat

La Fiscalia Anticorrupció ha iniciat la investigació pel suposat pagament de comissions milionàries, que sumen fins a 80 milions d'euros, en la construcció de l'AVE entre Medina i la Meca. La investigació tractarà de corroborar si, tal com va afirmar Corinna Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein en una conversa gravada per l'excomissari Villarejo, hi va haver empresaris beneficiats amb l'obra que van pagar comissions multimilionaris a, entre d'altres, el rei Joan Carles I.



No obstant això, en cas que els investigadors considerin que hi ha indicis de delicte, la querella d'Anticorrupció es dirigiria contra els empresaris implicats, entre ells Juan Miguel Villar Mir -factòtum del grup OHL-, i mai contra el monarca emèrit ja que els pagaments s'haurien realitzat abans de la seva abdicació al juny de 2014 i, per tant, encara gaudia de la condició d'inviolabilitat.

La investigació d'Anticorrupció ha estat revelada per la Cadena Ser, que també ha assenyalat que la Fiscalia ha contactat ja amb l'Aràbia Saudita per comprovar si hi ha una investigació oberta sobre l'assumpte. En cas de resposta negativa, la Fiscalia obrirà diligències informatives amb caràcter reservat per estudiar si es va cometre un delicte de corrupció en transacció econòmica internacional.



Els àudios de Corinna Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, amiga íntima del rei que va ser gravada per l'excomissari Villarejo, assenyalaven que el rei emèrit va rebre part d'una comissió de 80 milions d'euros pel seu paper en la intermediació per a la construcció de l'AVE a la Meca el 2011. D'acord amb aquest relat, l'empresari Juan Miguel Villar Mir, al costat d'altres, van pagar aquests diners que va ser dipositat en un compte suís de l'advocat Dante Canónica.