Un any i mig de presó per desordres públics per a dos acusats de participar en les protestes postsentència a Girona

L'Audiència de Girona condemna a 1 any i mig de presó cadascun dels dos acusats de participar en les protestes de la matinada del 19 d'octubre del 2019 a la ciutat durant les mobilitzacions contra la sentència del Tribunal Suprem que condemnava els líders independentistes. La sentència conclou que van llançar pedres contra l'edifici dels jutjats, però sosté que no s'ha provat que formessin part del grup que va tirar rocs contra els Mossos d'Esquadra i dos vehicles policials. Els condemnen per desordres públics agreujats però els absolen dels delictes d'atemptat a agents de l'autoritat i danys. L'Audiència rebutja substituir la pena per l'expulsió del país perquè ho considera "desproporcionat". La fiscalia demanava 9 anys de presó.