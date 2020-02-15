Aragonès treu pit de la mesa de negociació i dels pressupostos catalans: "Menys retrets i més feina"

"L'acumulació de vots a les urnes l'hem de portar a la taula de negociació". El vicepresident de la Generalitat i coordinador nacional d'ERC, Pere Aragonès, ha comparegut després del Consell Nacional del partit amb la vista posada a les pròximes eleccions catalanes, pendents de convocatòria, per reivindicar el paper que han jugat els republicans de cara a obrir un diàleg amb l'Estat. Aragonès ha tret pit de les negociacions amb el PSOE amb un dard enverinat cap als seus socis de Govern, JxCat, després de les fortes desavinences arran de la inhabilitació de Quim Torra: "Ara és l'hora de la feina, menys retrets i més feina".

ERC s'ha reivindicat com el "trencaglaç" davant l'Estat tot i que Aragonès ha assegurat que no "vol patrimonialitzar els èxits": "Vam demanar al president català que encapçalés la delegació catalana, i nosaltres serem al seu costat per defensar l'autodeterminació i l'amnistia". "Podríem entrar en una espiral de retrets, però això no ajudaria a avançar al país, no é el que vol la gent que cada dia defensa la independència mobilitzant-se", ha dit Aragonès, fent un al·legat a favor de la unitat independentista. El vicepresident del Govern ha celebrat que l'Executiu espanyol s'hagi vist forçat "per l'aritmètica electoral" a "reconèixer que a Catalunya hi ha un conflicte polític".

Per aquest motiu, Aragonès ha assegurat que cal acumular els vots a les urnes als pròxims comicis per portar-los a la taula de negociació, una tasca que ERC està disposada a liderar segons el seu coordinador: "Sabem que no ho farem sols. Això no és una cursa individual, és una cursa col·lectiva amb molta gent. Però també es necessita ERC per fer-ho. El que va al davant i troba escletxes és el que més es cansa, però nosaltres no hem vingut a descansar".

Aragonès també ha reivindicat el pacte pressupostari de la Generalitat i ha erigit ERC com la força de centreesquerra que "cimenta" els "grans consensos de país": "És la primera vegada que hem estat capaços de posar d'acord formacions polítiques molt diferents, les que vénen d'Iniciativa i les que vénen de Convergència. I, en mig, ERC, fent de ciment". A més, el coordinador nacional ha afirmat que existeixen els "grans consensos de l'independentisme" i que cal defensar-los: "Amnistia i referèndum per a Catalunya. Prou excuses, anem per feina".