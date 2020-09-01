Estàs llegint: Baixa el risc i la velocitat de contagi, la pandèmia s'alenteix a Catalunya tot i continuar en nivells alts

Público
Público
L'EMERGÈNCIA PER LA COVID-19

Baixa el risc i la velocitat de contagi, la pandèmia s'alenteix a Catalunya tot i continuar en nivells alts

Les darreres dades de Salut sumen 736 nous casos de Covid-19 confirmats per PCR que suposa mig miler menys que la darrera jornada. El risc de rebrot se situa en nou punts menys (190,74),  i la velocitat de propagació passa d'1,09 a 1,05.

Proves PCR a Terrassa (Vallès Occidental) en campanya de cribatge massiu organitzada pel Departament de Salut. EFE/Alejandro García
Proves PCR a Terrassa (Vallès Occidental) en campanya de cribatge massiu organitzada pel Departament de Salut. EFE/Alejandro García

barcelona

públic

Catalunya ha registrat aquest dimarts un augment de 736 nous casos de covid-19 confirmats per PCR –uns 500 menys que ahir-, elevant la xifra total fins als 109.534, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. La xifra de casos amb totes les proves és de 131.863 (793 més en les últimes hores). Des de l'inici de la pandèmia han mort 13.033 persones, 12 més respecte al darrer balanç.

Per altra banda, els hospitals sumen 700 pacients ingressats, només un més respecte a l'última actualització. D'aquests, 129 estan a l'UCI (8 menys). El risc de rebrot continua molt alt però baixa deu punts (de 199,56 a 190,74) allunyant-se de la barrera dels 200 i també disminueix la velocitat de propagació del virus (Rt), que passa d'1,09 a 1,05.

Etiquetas
Contra la desinformació, periodisme - El Quinze

selección público