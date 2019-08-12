Bombers de la Generalitat atenen 179 avisos i el 112 registra 364 trucades

Bombers de la Generalitat han atès fins a 179 avisos per pluja, principalment a la comarca del Garraf, per inundacions de baixos, d'aparcaments i per acumulació d'aigua a carrers, rotondes i terrasses d'edificis. A més, el telèfon d'emergències 112 ha registrat 364 trucades per 264 incidents fins a les 7.00 h del matí, també per inundacions, afectacions a les clavegueres i altres incidències, segons ha informat Protecció Civil i Bombers per les xarxes socials.

⚠El telèfon @112 rebut fins a les 7h un total de 364 trucades per 264 incidències relacionades amb les pluges.☔☔ Alerta pla #INUNCAT #ProteccioCivil — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) August 12, 2019

De les 255 trucades, 118 han estat a la comarca del Garraf -88 de les quals a Vilanova i la Geltrú-, 60 al Baix Llobregat -45 a Castelldefels-, i 25 al Baix Penedès, mentre que unes 22 més s'han registrat a la província de Tarragona. A Vilanova, la circulació per la majoria dels carrers de la població és dificultosa i hi ha problemes d'accés a l'estació de Renfe des de les 6.00 h del matí.



A causa de les pluges intenses, que han superat els 40 litres per metre quadrat en 30 minuts a zones com el Baix Penedès i el Garraf, Protecció Civil ha activat l'alerta del pla Inuncat. A més, s'ha activat l'alerta del Pla d'Autoprotecció (PAU) a la C-32 al tram Sitges-Castelldefels, i s'han tallat dos carrils en sentit Barcelona per les inundacions.