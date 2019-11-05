Público
MISSATGE DE L'EX-PRESIDENT Carles Puigdemont: "Vostè em vol segrestar senyor Pedro Sánchez?"

Resposta a la promesa efectuada pel candidat a la Presidència del Govern, Pedro Sánchez, sobre la seva determinació de portar a l'Estat espanyol l'ex-president de la Generalitat exiliat a Bèlgica 

Carles Puigdemont en el seu missatge adreçat a Pedro Sánchez

L'ex-president de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, ha donat resposta al compromís que va adquirir aquest dilluns el candidat del PSOE a la Presidència del Govern, Pedro Sánchez, de portar-lo a l'Estat espanyol.

"Li avanço que només té dues maneres de complir la seva promesa. Totes dues són il·legals. Són contràries al dret de la Unió Europea i la democràcia", ha dit l'ex-president exiliat.

La primera, tal com li va assenyalar el líder de Podemos en el mateix debat, és que vulgui prendre les decisions que corresponen al poder judicial des del Consell de Ministres. "Si respectés la Constitució que diu defensar, aixó no ho pot fer", ha dit Puigdemont.

La segona és la que van practicar en el passat un ministre i altres dirigents del PSOE i que Sánchez "segurament justifica", ha assenyalat: "El segrest de persones".

I ha conclòs amb una pregunta: "Vostè em vol segrestar senyor Pedro Sánchez?", 


 





