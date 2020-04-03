Estàs llegint: Cau el ritme de morts i nous contagis a Catalunya

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

emergència pel coronavirus

Cau el ritme de morts i nous contagis a Catalunya

Les darreres 24 hores hi ha hagut 173 morts i 1.274 nous positius, clarament per sota de les 242 víctimes i els 1.656 casos de dijous.

Pla general d'un operari de la Diputació de Tarragona desinfectant la plaça major de Paüls, a les portes de l'Ajuntament. ACN.
Pla general d'un operari de la Diputació de Tarragona desinfectant la plaça major de Paüls, a les portes de l'Ajuntament. ACN.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

Actualizado:

públic

El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.274 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 al Principat, gairebé 400 menys que aquest dijous (1.656), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 24.734. D'altra banda, aquest divendres han mort 173 persones, mentre que ahir en van traspassar 242. Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 2.508 persones. Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.108 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat. A més, del nombre total d’afectats arreu del país, 3.886 són professionals sanitaris.

Pel que fa a la conca d'Òdena, una zona especialment afectada pel coronavius a Catalunya, Salut confirma un total acumulat de 644 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Del nombre total de casos, 154 són professionals sanitaris. 107 persones han mort amb la Covid-19.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dive un total de 8.635 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19, 226 de les quals en el brot d’Igualada.

Etiquetas

selección público