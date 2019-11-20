Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

CCOO demana la convocatòria "urgent" d'eleccions catalanes

El secretari general a Catalunya, Javier Pacheco, insta a posar fi a "l'últim vestigi del 155" i demana a ERC que faciliti la investidura de Pedro Sánchez després del preacord entre el PSOE i Podemos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El secretari general de CCOO a Catalunya, Javier Pacheco.

El secretari general de CCOO a Catalunya, Javier Pacheco.

El secretari general de CCOO de Catalunya, Javier Pacheco, ha demanat aquest dimecres la convocatòria "urgent" d'eleccions a Catalunya per "restablir el marc de negociació" i emprendre a continuació l'aprovació d'uns nous pressupostos per a 2020.

Pacheco ha llançat aquesta proposta durant la seva participació en el col·loqui Fòrum Europa Tribuna Catalunya, davant un auditori en el qual es trobaven, entre altres, els consellers d'Empresa i Coneixement, Àngels Chacón, i de Treball, Chakir el Homrani.

"A Catalunya hem de recompondre el tauler polític trencat. Cal convocar eleccions autonòmiques ja i que finalitzi així l'últim vestigi del 155, que van ser els comicis convocats per Mariano Rajoy", ha dit el líder de CCOO.

Al seu judici, Catalunya necessita en primer lloc que els partits marquin de manera clara les seves estratègies i que la ciutadania decideixi sobre qui són els seus representants per a després aprovar els pressupostos en el primer trimestre de l'any que ve.

Al mateix temps, Pacheco ha emplaçat directament a ERC a facilitar amb el seu vot la constitució del nou Govern espanyol, després del preacord tancat entre el PSOE i Unides Podemos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas