La cimera de la UE aconsegueix que Hongria i Polònia aixequin el veto a les ajudes anticrisi

Varsòvia i Budapest han relaxat el pols que mantenien amb la resta de les capitals des de fa tres setmanes, davant el seu rebuig frontal a relacionar el respecte a l'Estat de Dret a l'accés al paquet pressupostari. Una actitud que ha mantingut segrestat el fons anticrisi durant l'últim mes i que aquest dijous cessa després que el Consell Europeu hagi aprovat un text proposat per la presidència alemanya, on ofereix certes concessions als Estats díscols a canvi que aixequin el veto i aprovar a la fi el paquet pressupostari acordat al juliol.



Mateusz Morawiecki, primer ministre polonès, i Víctor Orbán, primer ministre hongarès, han fet el bescanvi a canvi d'una declaració interpretativa que ajust l'àmbit del mecanisme de l'Estat de Dret. Això implica que la maquinària torna a posar-se en marxa per a fer efectiu el pressupost comunitari d'1,074 bilions d'euros per als pròxims set anys i els 750.000 milions d'euros per al fons anticrisi, dirigit a pal·liar els estralls de la pandèmia.



Tot i que el mecanisme no sigui tan ambiciós com en el seu origen, sí que serà la primera vegada que s'estableixi una condicionalitat per a la recepció d'ajudes basada en el respecte a l'Estat de Dret. Aquest instrument servirà per controlar possibles conductes autoritàries dins de la UE, encara que Brussel·les estarà lligada de peus i mans i no podrà sancionar econòmicament a cap país fins que el Tribunal de la UE determini si pot lligar-se el mecanisme als fons o no. El text acordat recull que, "en el cas que s'interposés un recurs d'anul·lació en relació amb el Reglament, les orientacions s'ultimaran després de la sentència del Tribunal de Justícia per a incorporar els elements pertinents derivats d'aquesta sentència". "Fins que es finalitzin aquestes directrius, la Comissió no proposarà mesures conformement al Reglament", conclou el paràgraf.

A més, segons el text proposat per la presidència alemanya, "l'aplicació del mecanisme de condicionalitat ha de ser objectiu, just, imparcial i basat en fets, assegurant que el procés sigui no discriminatori i garanteixi un tracte just entre els Estats membres". Així, defensa que les mesures del mecanisme "hauran de ser proporcionals a l'impacte de les infraccions de l'Estat de Dret" i que "la mera constatació que s'ha produït una infracció de l'Estat de Dret no basta per a activar el mecanisme".