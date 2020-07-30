El Clínic aconsegueix reduir més d'un 50% la mortalitat dels pacients amb Covid-19 amb intel·ligència artificial  

Investigadors de l'Hospital Clínic de Barcelona i l'Institut d'Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer han creat una eina informàtica per predir l'agreujament dels pacients de Covid-19 i personalitzar-los el tractament abans que empitjorin. Això ha permès reduir la mortalitat més d'un 50% i identificar més del 90% dels malalts amb complicacions. L'aplicació ha analitzat, gràcies a la intel·ligència artificial, més de 3 trilions de dades d'unes 2.000 persones, fet que ha permès crear patrons i comprovar quins tractaments són més efectius per a cada malalt i quan s'han d'administrar.

La investigadora del grup d'infeccions nosocomials del Clínic i coordinadora de l'estudi, Carolina García-Vidal, ha explicat que van detectar que els malalts de coronavirus podien tenir tres tipus de complicacions: inflamació, hipercoagulació o noves infeccions per virus i bacteris diferents. Aleshores van localitzar certs paràmetres que permetien predir aquestes complicacions. Amb l'eina informàtica es podien seguir aquests indicadors en temps real i s'engegava una alarma quan algun d'ells mostrava que el pacient empitjoraria. Per això, activaven preventivament especialistes de diverses unitats per aplicar un tractament personalitzat.

L'eina, que segons l'Hospital Clínic és "pionera en tot el món", permet seguir l'evolució en directe de centenars de pacients, així com el seu historial mèdic. També identifica els afectats que ja no empitjoraran i a qui es pot donar l'alta hospitalària. L'aplicació se cedirà també a l'Hospital Mútua de Terrassa i al Germans Trias i Pujol de Badalona, així com a tres hospitals europeus més, gràcies a una ajuda del projecte europeu EIT Health.

A més, Garcia-Vidal ha explicat que l'eina es pot aplicar també a altres malalties, i que ja porten prop d'un any i mig treballant en la seva aplicació per a malalties com el càncer. Això ha permès, per exemple, predir amb 48 hores d'antelació si els pacients amb càncer i febre anaven a tenir una infecció. Per la seva part, el director mèdic del Clínic, Antoni Castells, ha assegurat que aquest sistema pot ser molt beneficiós si arriba una segona onada de casos.