El 70% dels infectats en residències són asimptomàtics, segons un estudi de l'Hospital Vall d'Hebron

Un estudi de l'Hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona en col·laboració amb l'atenció primària ha identificat que un 70% dels usuaris i un 56% dels treballadors infectats pel coronavirus en centres residencials són asimptomàtics. En una roda de premsa, la cap del servei de medicina preventiva i epidemiologia del centre hospitalari, Magda Campins, ha reconegut que "pot haver-hi un biaix en aquest 70% d'asimptomàtics perquè hi ha símptomes de la Covid-19 que són difícils de detectar", per la qual cosa podria ser que aquest percentatge no fos representatiu.

No obstant això, ha destacat que és "l'estudi més gran en volum d'anàlisi a nivell mundial" amb unes 6.000 persones sectoritzades entre usuaris i treballadors de 69 residències tant públiques com privades de l'àrea d'influència de l'hospital entre el 10 i el 24 d'abril.

Els investigadors han realitzat proves PCR de diagnòstic de coronavirus a 3.214 residents i 2.655 treballadors dels centres -amb una mitjana de 500 al dia- per dur a terme l'estudi, dels quals un 23,9% dels usuaris i un 15,2% del personal han donat positiu.



Així mateix, Campins ha destacat que el volum d'asimptomàtics és "molt rellevant perquè pot ser la clau de la pandèmia", i ha augurat que el percentatge actual en la població probablement és molt elevat.

