Colau i Balmón continuaran al capdavant de l’AMB després d’un acord a quatre bandes amb ERC i JxCat

L’Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB) tindrà un govern molt ampli integrat per PSC, ERC, Catalunya en Comú i Junts per Catalunya. Segons ha avançat el diari Ara, el ple de l’organisme metropolità, que es constituirà dijous, avalarà un govern a quatre bandes, que estarà presidit -com en el passat mandat- per l’alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, mentre que la vicepresidència executiva recaurà en l’alcalde de Cornellà de Llobregat, el socialista Antonio Balmón, persona clau del partit al Baix Llobregat.



El PSC és la formació amb major representació a l’AMB, que aglutina 36 municipis, si bé no arriba a la majoria absoluta. Segons l’acord, que s’hauria tancat diumenge, l’AMB es dividirà en set àrees de gestió i el PSC en liderarà tres, mentre que ERC i Catalunya en Comú en tindran dues cada un. En canvi, JxCat, el partit amb menys representació dels quatre del govern, tindria una vicepresidència institucional.



Habitatge, infraestructures, transport públic, sostenibilitat, residus o aigua són alguns dels temes d'actuació principal de l'ens, que en el passat mandat estava governat per un tripartit format per PSC, ERC i els Comuns. A diferència del que ha passat a la Diputació de Barcelona i a nombrosos consells comarcals, en aquest cas l’acord a quatre bandes s’ha tancat sense excessives tensions ni polèmiques.