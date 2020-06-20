El conseller d'Exteriors, Bernat Solé, adverteix a Torra que la ciutadania "no entendria" que fixés les eleccions de forma "unilateral"

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, va reiterar aquest dimecres que convocarà eleccions un cop s'hagi encarat la recuperació de la pandèmia. Davant d'això, aquest dissabte el conseller d'Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència, Bernat Solé i el primer secretari del PSC, Miquel Iceta, han exposat el seu punt de vista respecte a la convocatòria dels comicis catalans. En una entrevista amb l'ACN, Solé ha alertat al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, que la ciutadania "no entendria" que fixés la data de les eleccions de forma "unilateral". Per la seva part, Iceta ha assegurat durant el Congrés de la Federació del PSC del Barcelonès Nord que Catalunya està "en temps de descompte" pel que fa a les eleccions i ha reclamat "un canvi que comporti diàleg, consens i grans acords".

Solé ha constatat que en ser el Govern de coalició és "molt millor" que els acords es prenguin amb consens i no de forma "unilateral". Solé ha afirmat que l'executiu ha de tenir un "horitzó" i que està "segur" que s'arribarà a un acord per la data dels comicis. Així mateix, Solé ha afirmat que la prioritat del Govern ara ha de ser "abordar la pandèmia" però que també cal "consensuar" la data d'unes possibles eleccions catalanes. Tot i això, el titular d'Acció Exterior s'ha mostrat convençut que es podrà assolir un acord entre JxCat i ERC sobre aquesta qüestió.

En la inauguració del Congrés de la Federació del PSC del Barcelonès Nord, el líder dels socialistes catalans ha criticat que Quim Torra no hagi explicat quan convocarà les eleccions, tot i que es va prometre a fer-ho un cop aprovats els pressupostos. Ha carregat per l'executiu de JxCat i ERC "desbordat, desnortat i dividit, tres coses que cada dia es fa més i més evidents, amb uns socis que no es posen d'acord ni tan sols sobre si cal o no convocar eleccions i quan fer-les". Per a Iceta, la cita electoral serà "ben aviat".



Iceta ha argumentat que els pròxims mesos precisen "d'unitat política, estabilitat i un rumb clar, i no un rumb de col·lisió" i ha destacat que la formació que lidera està "preparada", amb ell disposat a encapçalar la candidatura, per a iniciar un "bon govern".