La contenció de la velocitat de contagi al llindar de l'1 no frena la pressió hospitalària a Catalunya

La velocitat de propagació de la Covid-19 a Catalunya, l'Rt, ha baixat 6 centèsimes en les darreres 24 hores, d'1,09 a 1,03, segons les últimes dades del Departament de Salut. El risc de rebrot també baixa, ho fa 15 punts, fins a 328, però la incidència a 14 dies puja de 330,60 a 335,03. En paral·lel, s'han declarat 3.639 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 360.126. El 5,95% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu. S'ha informat de 98 noves morts i el total és de 17.044. Hi ha 1.820 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb Covid-19, 44 més que en l'anterior balanç. Pel que fa a l'UCI, hi ha 376, 2 més que en el darrer balanç. El total de vacunats és de 1.233, 431 més que dimarts.

El risc de rebrot era de 367 entre el 13 i el 19 de desembre i baixa fins a 328 en l'últim interval. Pel que fa a l'Rt, ha baixat en les últimes hores d'1,09 a 1,03. La setmana anterior estava en 1,36. La incidència a 14 dies és de 335,03 entre el 20 i el 26 de desembre, per sobre dels 286,43 de l'interval anterior (13-19 de desembre).

Pel que fa als casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA), en el període del 20 al 26 de desembre n'hi va haver 12.802, xifra inferior a l'interval anterior, quan se'n van detectar 13.088. Això situa la taxa de confirmats per PCR/TA en 165,66 per cada 100.000 habitants, per sota del període anterior (169,37).



Durant l'última setmana analitzada s'han fet 128.654 proves PCR i 109.499 tests d'antígens, dels quals un 5,95% han donat positiu, per sobre de l'interval anterior (5,17%). La mitjana d'edat de les persones positives s'ha situat en els 42,57 anys.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'han confirmat 394.044 casos, dels quals 360.126 per PCR/TA. D'altra banda, s'han notificat 98 noves morts i el total acumulat és de 17.044: 10.537 en hospitals o sociosanitaris (+44), 4.386 en residències (+3), 978 en domicilis (+1) i 1.143 no classificats (+50). Entre el 20 i el 26 de desembre s'han declarat 273 defuncions, mentre que la setmana anterior se'n van notificar 219.



En l'últim interval hi havia ingressades a l'hospital 1.673 persones. La setmana anterior, del 13 al 19 de desembre, n'hi va haver 1.574.

Entre les persones que viuen en residències s'han detectat 162 nous casos amb PCR o TA, fins a un total de 25.233. Amb la resta de proves, el número total de casos és de 27.720. En total, han mort 7.762 persones, 36 més que les declarades fa 24 hores.