Creix la pressió assistencial als hospitals mentre la velocitat de propagació i el risc de rebrot es mantenen estables

barcelona
A l'espera que el Procicat decideixi si aplica noves restriccions a Catalunya, els principals indicadors de la pandèmia de coronavirus s'hi mantenen estables, amb l'excepció de la pressió assistencial, ja que per tercer dia consecutiu els hospitals registren un creixement important dels pacients Covid. En concret, la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt cau una centèsima respecte l'anterior balanç i se situa ara en 1,16, un nivell que continua sent molt elevat perquè supera el llindar de l'1, que indica quan l'epidèmia s'estén. Dit amb altres paraules, ara mateix cada 100 positius contagien 116 persones més. Pel que fa al risc de rebrot, creix tres punts i arriba als 377, mentre que la incidència de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants passa de 337,70 a 341,75.
En paral·lel, les darreres 24 hores s'han declarat 964 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA) i s'ha informat de 26 noves morts i el total des de l'arribada de la malaltia a Catalunya és de 16.888. L'empitjorament és notable als hospitals, ja que ara mateix hi ha 1.736 pacients ingressats amb Covid-19, 72 més que en l'anterior balanç. En només tres dies el volum d'ingressats ha crescut en 216 persones, un 14% respecte a les 1.520 que hi havia al matí del dia de Nadal. L'actual volum de pacients Covid als hospitals és el més elevat des del 29 de novembre. De moment, però, aquest increment no s'ha trasllat a les UCI, que es mantenen amb 337 persones.
