barcelona
Els principals indicadors de la pandèmia continuen disparats aquest cap de setmana. El Departament de Salut ha declarat aquest dissabte 5.379 nous casos de Covid-19, que situen el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia en 666.933. Pel que fa a la velocitat de propagació (l'Rt) continua a l'alça i puja trenta-sis centèsimes, fins al 2,07, mentre que el risc de rebrot s'incrementa en 156 punts i se situa en 438. La incidència acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants també augmenta i passa de 169,85 a 217,78.
D'altra banda, no s'ha declarat cap mort més i el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia és de 22.268. Les hospitalizacions a planta milloren lleugerament: hi ha 473 ingressats, dos menys que ahir, però hi ha cinc crítics més a l'UCI (120).
