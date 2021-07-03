Estàs llegint: Els contagis es disparen a Catalunya amb 5.379 casos nous

Público
Público

CORONAVIRUS Els contagis es disparen a Catalunya amb 5.379 casos nous

La velocitat de propagació (l'Rt) continua a l'alça i puja fins a 2,07, i el risc de rebrot s'enfila fins a 438 punts

Un assistent se sotmet a un test d'antígens en l'espai dedicat al cribratge massiu del festival Vida, l'1 de juliol del 2021
Un assistent se sotmet a un test d'antígens en l'espai dedicat al cribratge massiu del festival Vida, l'1 de juliol del 2021. Violeta Gumà / ACN

barcelona

Els principals indicadors de la pandèmia continuen disparats aquest cap de setmana. El Departament de Salut ha declarat aquest dissabte 5.379 nous casos de Covid-19, que situen el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia en 666.933. Pel que fa a la velocitat de propagació (l'Rt) continua a l'alça i puja trenta-sis centèsimes, fins al 2,07, mentre que el risc de rebrot s'incrementa en 156 punts i se situa en 438. La incidència acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants també augmenta i passa de 169,85 a 217,78. 

D'altra banda, no s'ha declarat cap mort més i el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia és de 22.268. Les hospitalizacions a planta milloren lleugerament: hi ha 473 ingressats, dos menys que ahir, però hi ha cinc crítics més a l'UCI (120).

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 88

selección público