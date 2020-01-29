Creixen les denúncies per xenofòbia i racisme a Barcelona

L'Oficina per la No Discriminació (OND) de Barcelona ha presentat aquest dimecres el balanç d'atencions d'aquest 2019: dels 229 casos que hi han arribat, el 43% de les denúncies han estat per racisme i xenofòbia, cinc punts percentuals més que el 2018. En segon lloc, les discriminacions per orientació sexual i/o identitat de gènere suposen el 22% dels casos, sis punts per sobre del 2018. L'OND també ha rebut denúncies per discriminació a persones discapacitades, per qüestions relacionades amb la salut o amb el gènere, entre d'altres.



Els casos de racisme i xenofòbia sumen un total de 98 denúncies que han comportat l'obertura d'un expedient. L'Oficina explica que aquestes denúncies relaten "casos de tracte vexatori per raó d'origen en casos relacionats amb els drets d'admissió a locals d'oci nocturn, accés a l'habitatge, restricció o denegació d'accés a diferents serveis d'entitats bancàries o en l'àmbit de les comunitats de veïns i veïnes", entre d'altres.

Atencions per situacions de discriminació de l'Oficina per la No Discriminació de Barcelona. Ajuntament de Barcelona

Pel que fa a les denúncies per LGTBIfòbia, l'OND ha atès 50 casos el 2019 per discriminacions que s'han donat a diversos espais com ara el transport públic, on s'han atès 21 persones, a escoles, comunitats de veïns i veïnes i en l'àmbit laboral. Un 57% dels denunciants són homes i un 39% són dones, mentre un 4% són de gènere no binari.

A més, l'OND destaca que ha pogut oferir orientacions a 105 persones, oferint suport i "apoderament" de les víctimes de la discriminació, practicar 95 assessoraments i atencions jurídiques i 65 coordinacions i derivacions a altres serveis. L'Oficina també ha fet 56 mediacions i intermediacions, segons han destacat aquest dimecres.