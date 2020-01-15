Cuixart i Sánchez ja tenen llum verda per al primer permís penitenciari

El Departament de Justícia ha concedit el primer permís de sortida de 48 hores que havien sol·licitat a l'expresident de la ANC, Jordi Sànchez, i el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart. El servei de classificació de Justícia ha ratificat la proposta que havia avalat la junta de tractament de la presó de Lledoners dimarts. Aquest serà el primer permís de sortida de la presó a un dels nou presos polítics catalans. Després de la designació del segon grau penitenciari a tots ells per part del Departament de Justícia, Cuixart i Sánchez seran els primers en poder acollir-se un cop han complert la quarta part de la condemna que els va imposar el Tribunal Suprem per un delicte de sedició i que va ser de nou anys de presó i el mateix temps d’inhabilitació per a càrrec públic. El segon grau dona accés als permisos penitenciaris a partir del compliment d’aquesta quarta part de la condemna. Sánchez i Cuixart van ser els primers presos polítics en ingressar a presó preventiva, el 16 d’octubre de 2017, per ordre de la llavors jutge de l’Audiencia Nacional, Carmen Lamela.



Segons ha informat el Departament de Justícia, la Secretaria de Mesures Penals de la Generalitat ha acordat resoldre favorablement el permís en complir-se tots els requisits i això permetrà a Cuixart i Sánchez abandonar la presó durant dos dies.



Tots dos líders independentistes han demanat mitjançant els seus advocats poder gaudir del seu primer permís en la intimitat i de manera discreta i, de fet, la Secretaria de Mesures Penals ha advertit que no concretarà quan tindran lloc les sortides per evitar concentracions de suport que puguin alterar el seu retrobament amb la família en llibertat per primer cop en més de dos anys.

Al llarg d'aquest any també hi podran demanar permisos Joaquim Forn (el 16 de juny) i Josep Rull (el 2 d'octubre). Oriol Junqueras, Carme Forcadell, Dolors Bassa, Raül Romeva i Jordi Turull hauran d'esperar al 2021, que serà quan compliran una quarta part de la condemna.

