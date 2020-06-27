Diverses ciutats catalanes viuen una jornada reivindicativa sindical per exigir un nou model social i econòmic

Els sindicats s'han concentrat aquest dissabte a la Via Laietana de Barcelona per reclamar un gran pacte per un nou model social i econòmic "on les persones estiguin al centre de les decisions. La concentració ha estat convocada per UGT de Catalunya, CCOO de Catalunya i l'USOC, conjuntament amb entitats socials, en el marc de la crisi econòmica i social derivada del coronavirus. Sota el lema 'Un acord per rescatar les perdones, els treballs i els salaris', els sindicats han reclamat la derogació de la reforma laboral i han exigit feines i salaris dignes. "La crisi econòmica, nosaltres no la pagarem", ha advertit el secretari general d'UGT de Catalunya, Camil Ros, durant els parlaments.

La concentració, amb 5.000 assistents segons els sindicats, s'ha dividit en quatre grups que s'han repartit en diferents punts de Via Laietana. El primer grup, format per treballador del sector industrial i agroalimentari, ha reclamat futur per a les plantes de Nissan a Catalunya. Els altres grups de persones, més petits, estaven formats per empleats del sector sanitari i de la dependència, el de la neteja i el del comerç i l'hostaleria.

La concentració a Barcelona forma part d'una convocatòria més àmplia que tindrà lloc arreu de l'Estat durant aquest cap de setmana. A Catalunya, aquest dissabte s'han produït concentracions simultànies a Cornellà, Girona, Granollers, Igualada, Lleida, Mataró, Tarragona, Terrassa, Tortosa, Vic i Vilafranca del Penedès.