Amb els col·legis electorals ja tancats, el recompte dels comicis municipals es preveu especialment emocionant a Barcelona, segons presagia el sondeig de betevé i El Periódico elaborat per Gesop. L'enquesta confirma el frec a frec entre Ernest Maragall i Ada Colau, si bé situa lleugerament per davant ERC. En concret, dona el 22,5% dels vots a ERC i el 22,0% a Barcelona en Comú, si bé les dues formacions es mourien entre els 10 i els 11 regidors. En tercera posició se situaria el PSC, com pronosticaven tots les enquestes prèvies, amb el 16% dels vots i 7 o 8 regidors, quan ara en té quatre.



Junts per Catalunya, finalment, superaria Manuel Valls i Ciutadans i es col·locaria en quarta posició, si bé cauria dels 10 representants actuals als 5-6 i perdria deu punts de suport. Barcelona pel Canvi - Ciutadans obtindria també 5-6 regidors i l'11,9% dels sufragis, un nivell molt similar al que va obtenir Carina Mejías el 2015. Aquests són els cinc partits que, segons les enquestes, segur que entrarien al consistori, mentre que no està clar que ho aconsegueixin la CUP (4,5% dels vots) i Barcelona és Capital, amb la mateixa xifra. Les dues forces independentistes es mourien entre el 0 i els 2 regidors. Ara bé, per aconseguir representació necessiten superar el llindar del 5% dels vots. Si no hi arriben, es quedarien fora.



Una de les notícies de la nit seria que el PP es quedaria sense representació a Barcelona i perdria els tres regidors que té. Seria un nou fracàs de Pablo Casado, que va apostar personalment per situar Josep Bou com a alcaldable.

Puigdemont superaria Junqueras a les europees

Un altre dels focus d'interès d'aquesta nit seran els resultats de les eleccions europees, que segons un sondeig de GAD3 per al diari ABC suposaria una victòria del PSOE, clarament per davant del PSOE, però a nivell català Junts per Catalunya obtindria entre dos i tres eurodiputats (4,8% dels vots a nivell estatal) i se situaria per davant d'Ara Repúbliques, la coalició d'ERC, Bildu i BNG, que es quedaria en el 3,5% i dos representants.