Els bombers donen per estabilitzat l'incendi de Llutxent

Vista aérea de la zona afectada por el incendio en Llutxent. / Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME)

Vista aeria de la zona afectada per l'incendio a Llutxent. / Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME)

El Consorci Provincial de Bombers de València ha donat per estabilitzat l'incendi forestal de Llutxent (Vall d'Albaida), fase intermèdia entre el foc actiu i el controlat, segons ha informat Emergències de la Generalitat Valenciana.

El foc va començar a Llutxent a les 15 hores del passat dilluns i ha cremat més de 3.000 hectàrees dels termes municipals de Gandia (La Safor), Llutxent, Pinet (La Safor), Ador (La Safor), Barx (La Safor) i Quatretonda (Vall d'Albaida), segons l'últim recompte facilitat sobre les 21 hores del dimecres.

L'alcalde de Pinet (València), Juan Ramón Chismol, ha assegurat a EFE que l'incendi ha calcinat el 70 % del seu terme municipal de Pinet, que no ha afectat als habitatges del municipi i que en les properes hores els veïns podran tornar a les seves cases

