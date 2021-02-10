Els partits independentistes es comprometen a no pactar el Govern amb el PSC

Junts per Catalunya, la CUP, el PDeCAT i ERC s'han compromès per escrit en nom de les seves formacions a no pactar govern amb el PSC després de les eleccions del 14 de febrer. A proposta de l'entitat Catalans per la Independència, formada per antics membres de la direcció de l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), els representants polítics han signat un document que especifica que "sigui quina sigui la correlació de forces sorgida de les urnes, en cap cas es pactarà la formació de govern amb el PSC". El text també compta amb la signatura de Primàries Catalunya.

Al text signat pels dirigents dels partits independentistes es recorda que el 2017 aquestes formacions es van comprometre en campanya "de manera inequívoca" a "restituir el govern legítim" i a fer "efectiva" la república catalana. "Malauradament", continua l'escrit, l'objectiu no s'ha dut a terme i els partits "tampoc han estat capaços de teixir una estratègia conjunta" per assolir-lo. "Tampoc han estat capaços de preservar la unitat necessària per defensar les institucions del país ni per fer front a la repressió de l'Estat espanyol".



En tot cas, el manifest també subratlla que les eleccions són "una oportunitat més" per aconseguir "la força necessària" que permeti "poder fer efectiva la república catalana". Per a això, però, cal aconseguir "el màxim de suports de polítics compromesos de forma inequívoca amb avançar en la seva materialització i plantar cara als partits responsables de la repressió".