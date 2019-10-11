En poques setmanes, el Govern aprovarà l’impost per les emissions de CO2 dels vehicles, que entrarà en vigor aquest mateix any. Segons avança La Vanguardia, el tribut, que està recollit a la Llei del canvi climàtic del 2017, afectarà 3,6 milions de vehicles. En concret, la previsió és que als cotxes i les furgonetes se’ls apliqui ja aquest 2019, tot i que el paguin el 2020, mentre que en el cas de les motos entraria en vigor un any després i s’abonaria el 2021. D’entrada, però, no afectarà els camions, tot i que per les dimensions acostumen a ser dels vehicles més contaminants que hi ha a la xarxa viària.



El tribut l’ha elaborat el Departament d’Economia i Hisenda i tindrà una periodicitat anual. S’ha endarrerit, entre d’altres qüestions, perquè l’elaboració del cens de vehicles que l’hauran de pagar no ha estat tan àgil com es preveia i la novetat és que el primer any d’aplicació serà aquest mateix 2019 i no pas el 2020, com s’havia pensat inicialment.



L’impost gravarà els vehicles en funció de les seves emissions a l’atmosfera i es penalitzarà els més contaminants. Es dividirà en cinc trams de caràcter progressiu, de manera que el gravamen augmentarà en funció del volum de contaminació. El primer any, per exemple, els vehicles que emetin menys de 120 grams de CO2 per quilòmetre n’estaran exempts, però l’hauran de pagar l’any vinent.



Segons els càlculs del Departament d’Economia citats per al diari Ara, la previsió és que permeti recaptar uns 70 milions anuals. Els diners haurien de servir per alimentar el Fons Climàtic, que es destinarà a fomentar les energies renovables, l’autoconsum i les polítiques per adaptar-se al canvi climàtic, a més del Fons de Patrimoni Natural.

