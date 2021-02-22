ERC i Comuns coincideixen en la necessitat d'iniciar una "nova etapa al país" a la primera reunió després del 14-F

ERC i En Comú Podem han coincidit aquest dilluns en la necessitat d'iniciar "una nova etapa al país" que reforci les "polítiques d'esquerres". A la primera trobada de negociacions després de les eleccions del 14-F, els dos partits han compartit que les prioritats del nou executiu han de ser el rescat social, la reconstrucció i la resolució del conflicte entre Catalunya i l'Estat. Els republicans i els Comuns han valorat positivament la reunió i han acordat que seguiran en contacte els propers dies per explorar les possibilitats d'acords.

S'emplacen a treballar conjuntament amb la resta de partits per consensuar una estratègia per fer front a Vox

D'altra banda, les dues formacions també han aprofitat la trobada per compartir la voluntat de construir una estratègia per fer front a l'extrema dreta al Parlament de Catalunya després de l'entrada de Vox a l'hemicicle. Així, s'han emplaçat a treballar conjuntament amb la resta de partits polítics per consensuar aquesta estratègia, en la línia del que demanen organitzacions antiracistes.



Pel que fa a la composició del futur Govern i els pactes que es necessitaran per tirar-lo endavant, cap dels dos partits ha entrat en detalls. Hores abans, el portaveu dels comuns, Joan Mena, demanava als republicans apostar per un executiu sense JxCat. La secretària general adjunta d'ERC, Marta Vilalta, els ha dit que és el moment per buscar punts d'acord i deixar-se de "línies vermelles" i "d'interessos partidistes".