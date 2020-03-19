ERC, JxCat, la CUP, Bildu, BNG, PNB i Compromís demanen crear una comissió d’investigació sobre Joan Carles I

ERC, JxCat, la CUP, Bildu, BNG, PNB i Compromís han demanat a la Mesa del Congrés crear una comissió d’investigació sobre les presumptes irregularitats del rei emèrit, Joan Carles I. Els partits han registrat una nova proposta perquè la cambra baixa investigui la "trama" vinculada a la Casa Reial i les seves "possibles influències en la política diplomàtica i comercial de l’Estat espanyol amb l’Aràbia Saudita". ERC i Compromís ja van presentar una petició similar fa dues setmanes -Unides Podem també va demanar-ho un dia després- però la Mesa la va rebutjar, ja que el PSOE s’hi va oposar juntament amb PP i Vox.



La petició arriba, segons consta a la instància, arran de les notícies publicades que detallen que la Fiscalia suïssa està investigant una suposada donació de 100 milions de dòlars que Joan Carles hauria rebut del seu homòleg, el rei de l'Aràbia Saudita. També per la presumpte transferència de 65 milions que el rei emèrit hauria fet a Corinna Larsen.



"Aquestes informacions no només assenyalen els negocis ocults de l’antic cap d’Estat espanyol, aprofitant-se del seu càrrec, sinó que també assenyalen un possible delicte de blanqueig de capitals", diu el text, que també recorda que Felip VI va renunciar en plena crisi del coronavirus a l’herència del seu pare.

El diari The Telegraph va publicar que l’actual monarca constava com a beneficiari dels diners "de dubtós origen, legalitat i legitimitat". "Posteriorment s’ha sabut que el mateix monarca era coneixedor de la presència del seu nom com a beneficiari d’aquests fons des de fa almenys un any", apunten.



Els partits que registren la petició d’investigar-ho argumenten que el poder legislatiu té "l’obligació" de fer-ho per "depurar les responsabilitats polítiques que es puguin derivar" així com assumir "les mesures que es considerin oportunes per fiscalitzar l’actuació de la Família Reial".

