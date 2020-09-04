Una escola pública de Sant Vicenç dels Horts endarrerirà l'inici del curs per la quarantena de 15 mestres

barcelona
L'escola pública Joan Juncadella, ubicada a Sant Vicenç dels Horts (Baix Llobregat), arrencarà el curs lectiu el dia 17 de setembre i no pas el dia 14, com faran el gruix dels centres. La raó és que ara mateix compta amb 15 mestres en quarantena, després que una docent donés positiu per coronavirus. L'escola havia demanat al Departament d'Educació poder endarrerir l'inici del curs, bàsicament per la impossibilitat de comptar amb bona part del professorat el dilluns dia 14. Segons avança el diari Ara, el serveis territorials d'Educació del Baix Llobregat han acceptat la petició del centre.
La treballadora va donar positiu en un dels cribatges que fa el Departament de Salut, ha informat la SER Catalunya. Ara bé, com que la feina dels docents ja havia arrencat, va estar en contacte amb altres mestres, de manera que en total n'hi ha hagut una quinzena que han hagut de fer quarantena, alguns dels quals estan pendents de saber els resultats de les PCR o de fer-se les proves. El positiu a la treballadora se li va notificar dijous, i el personal en quarantena forma part de les àrees d'infantil i primària i també és part de l'equip directiu de l'escola.
