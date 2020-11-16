La farmacèutica dels EUA Moderna anuncia que la seva vacuna contra la Covid-19 té una eficàcia del 94,5%

La farmacèutica nord-americana Moderna ha anunciat aquest dilluns que la seva vacuna contra la Covid-19 té una eficàcia del 94,5%. Juntament amb la vacuna de Pfizer, que també va anunciar una efectivitat superior al 90%, i en espera de més dades de seguretat i revisió reguladora, Estats Units podria tenir dos tractaments autoritzats per a ús d'emergència al desembre, amb fins a 60 milions de dosis disponibles per cap d'any.



A través d'un comunicat, la companyia afirma que és un "gran dia" en la lluita contra el coronavirus, i afirma que ha complert amb els criteris establerts en el protocol per estudiar la seva eficàcia i que en els pròxims dies presentarà la documentació per a la seva aprovació definitiva.



L'estudi, conegut com a estudi COVE, va reclutar és de 30.000 participants als EUA i s'ha realitzat, diu el comunicat, d'acord amb l'Institut Nacional d'Al·lèrgies i Malalties Infeccioses (NIAID, per les sigles en anglès) i els instituts de salut dels Estats Units, part dels Instituts Nacionals de Salut (NIH) i l'Institut Biomèdic. Els resultats arriben immediatament després de resultats similars de Pfizer i augmenten la confiança en què les vacunes poden ajudar a posar fi a la pandèmia.