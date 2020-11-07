El fre a la propagació de la pandèmia es manté però encara no buida les UCI

barcelona
Els indicadors epidemiològics segueixen millorant a Catalunya, com han fet al llarg d'aquesta setmana, però la millora encara no s'ha traslladat als hospitals amb un buidatge de les UCI. El risc de rebrot baixa 11 punts i se situa en els 720, una xifra encara molt elevada, i la velocitat de transmissió (Rt) baixa una centèsima i se situa en 0,93, segons l'últim balanç publicat pel Departament de Salut. La incidència a 14 dies retrocedeix lleugerament fins els 810,82 casos per 100.000 habitants (818,11 en l'anterior balanç). En paral·lel, s'han declarat 4.271 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA).
La positivitat de les proves PCR se situa en 11,21%, encara molt superior al 5% òptim establert per l'ONU
Pel que fa als hospitals, hi ha 2.621 ingressats, 104 menys que el dia anterior. Els crítics ja superen els 500, i són 551, 80 més. Tot i això, des d'aquest dissabte s'hi comptabilitzen també els crítics ingressats en hospitals privats. Aquest divendres, Salut va decidir tornar a integrar temporalment les mútues laborals i els hospitals privats al sistema públic per donar resposta al volum de pacients ingressats.
L'11,21% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu, una xifra inferior a l'última actualització però encara per sobre dels nivells òptims -l'ONU l'estableix en un 5% per tenir controlada l'epidèmia. També s'ha informat de 61 noves morts, considerablement menys que el dia anterior, quan van superar el centenar.
