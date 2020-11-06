Els morts tornen a superar el centenar, però cauen els hospitalitzats, el risc de rebrot i la velocitat de transmissió

Les darreres 24 hores, el Departament de Salut ha comunicat 104 noves morts per coronavirus, una xifra un altre cop molt elevada i més del doble de la notificada el dia anterior. Ara bé, la resta d'indicadors confirmen una certa tendència a la baixa, ja observada els darrers dies. Així, tornen a caure el risc de rebrot i la velocitat de transmissió de l'epidèmia i, més significatiu, el nombre de pacients ingressats als hospitals i, també, a les UCI catalanes. En concret, el risc de rebrot cau vuit punts i se situa ara en 731, un nivell molt elevat -a partir de 100 es considera que la situació és preocupant-, però clarament per sota dels 1.045 assolits fa un parell de setmanes. La taxa de transmissió -Rt- cau una centèsima i se situa en 0,94, de manera que ja acumula tres dies per sota de l'1, el nivell que indica que el volum de contagis començarà a reduir-se.



La incidència de casos a 14 dies baixa per primer cop molt lleugerament i està en 818,11. En paral·lel, s'han declarat 4.796 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), fins als 260.973 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. La dada és molt elevada, però baixa dels 5.000 que han estat la norma els darrers dies. L'11,39% de les proves que s'han fet en la darrera setmana han donat positiu. El total de morts s'apropa als 14.500 (14.482) després dels 104 comunicats. Pel que fa a la situació als hospitals catalans, hi ha 2.725 pacients ingressats per Covid-19, 45 menys que ahir, 471 dels quals a l'UCI, el que suposa una caiguda de 14.

