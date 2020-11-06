Salut torna a integrar la xarxa d'hospitals privats en el sistema públic de manera temporal

Com ja va passar durant la primera onada, el Servei Català de la Salut ha signat una instrucció per integrar temporalment les mútues laborals i els hospitals privats al sistema públic per donar resposta al volum de pacients ingressats amb Covid. Segons ha comentat aquest divendres el secretari general del Departament de Salut, Marc Ramentol, l'objectiu és anticipar-se a l'increment de pressió assistencial que es preveu en els propers dies, tot i la millora dels indicadors.



Ramentol ha indicat que la instrucció és molt semblant a la de la primera onada, quan la integració va ser un "èxit". Es busca l'ampliació de la capacitat hospitalària instal·lada, tant pel que fa a llits de crítics com d'hospitalització convencional. Segons les darreres dades que ha donat el Departament de Salut, ara mateix hi ha 2.725 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb Covid, 471 dels quals estan a les UCI. A més a més, hi ha 70 persones més a cures intensives amb altres patologies. A partir de dissabte, a les dades s'hi afegirà la situació als centres privats.

Tot i aquesta mesura, Ramentol ha assegurat que Catalunya ha superat el pic de contagis de la segona onada, un fet que "és el resultat de l'aplicació precoç d'unes mesures molt dures i contundents, però efectives per controlar el creixement dels contagis". La integració de la xarxa privada, però, s'explica perquè la pressió assistencial encara és molt elevada i es preveu que creixi els propers dies, malgrat una certa estabilització de les últimes jornades.



El coordinador de la unitat de seguiment de la Covid, Jacobo Mendioroz, atribueix la millora epidemiològica a les mesures restrictives i espera que s'accentuï properament, quan es noti l'efecte del toc de queda o el confinament municipal de cap de setmana, de manera que "es redueixi encara més la taxa de reproducció, que és el que ens interessa".

