El Govern espanyol anuncia una baixada de l'IVA de les mascaretes del 21% al 4%

madridActualizado:
La ministra d'Hisenda, María Jesús Montero, ha anunciat que el Govern espanyol baixarà l'IVA de les mascaretes del 21 al 4%. La ministra ha fet aquest anunci durant el debat de totalitat als Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat (PGE) per al 2021 que se celebra al Congrés dels Diputats.
"Aquest és un Govern que treballa sense descans per a procurar que espanyols i espanyoles tinguin accés als mitjans de protecció necessaris per a prevenir el contagi", ha defensat la ministra portaveu de l'Executiu estatal. Així mateix, Montero ha explicat que el Govern estatal ha pres aquesta decisió després que la Comissió Europea confirmés per escrit aquest dimarts a la tarda no multarà l'Estat espanyol per incomplir la directiva comunitària.
"Saben que l'IVA de les mascaretes d'ús particular està regulat per normativa comunitària que prohibeix aplicar el tipus reduït a aquests productes i així ho reconeix la mateixa Comissió Europea en el seu escrit d'aquest dimarts", ha argument Montero, després de la petició de baixada de l'IVA a aquest producte d'ús obligatori per part de diferents sectors.
(Hi haurà ampliació)
