El Govern matisa que les empreses hauran de promoure el teletreball, que de moment no és obligatori

El Govern ha matisat aquest dimarts que les empreses hauran de promoure el teletreball, que de moment no és obligatori. L'Executiu català ho ha explicat després que el Conseller de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies, Chakir El Homrani declarés a RAC1 que "el teletreball ja és obligatori a Catalunya" i anunciés sancions a les empreses no portin a terme, una informació errònia que ha provocat confusió. En canvi, el Consell de Relacions Laborals (format per la Generalitat, els sindicats CCOO i UGT i les patronals Foment i Pimec) ha recordat aquest dimarts que des d'aquest dilluns les empreses, privades i públiques, sí que hauran de promoure el teletreball.

"Les empreses resten obligades a limitar la mobilitat de les persones treballadores adoptant sistemes de treball a distància i teletreball així com reunions telemàtiques, d’acord amb les mesures sanitàries decretades per l’autoritat sanitària", va assegurar aquest dilluns al vespre el Consell de Relacions Laborals en un comunicat.



Així mateix, aquelles que no puguin implementar el teletreball hauran de facilitar un document justificatiu a les persones treballadores de la necessitat de realitzar els desplaçaments per anar o tornar del centre de treball o disposar del Certificat autoresponsable de desplaçament per la crisi sanitària per la covid-19.



En els casos en que el treball a distància no és possible, s’han d’implantar altres mesures com horaris d'entrada i sortida esglaonats, flexibilitat horària, o similars, per tal que s’evitin les hores punta del transport públic. En aquest sentit, des del Consell de Relacions Laborals proposen ajustaments de la producció, acordar borses horàries per tal de flexibilitzar i adaptar la situació a les necessitats productives, o possibles adaptacions del calendari laboral.

