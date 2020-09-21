El Govern recomana no viatjar a Madrid i vol imposar controls a les persones que arribin a Catalunya des de la capital estatal

El Govern recomana no viatjar a la Comunitat de Madrid si no és imprescindible i, segons ha anunciat el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, es faran controls de temperatura a les persones que en provinguin i que arribin a les estacions catalanes o a l'aeroport de Barcelona. Torra, que ha explicat que ja han donat les instruccions necessàries a Aena i Renfe perquè apliquin els controls, ha demanat a la seva homòloga madrilenya, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que sigui la pròpia Comunitat de Madrid qui "prengui les mesures necessàries" en origen perquè això no sigui necessari.

El Govern es planteja el tancament dels parcs infantils a Catalunya i demana baixar el "ritme social"

"Penso que són mesures de sentit comú. I el més important és que des de la Comunitat de Madrid es preguin les mesures que s'han de prendre per evitar que qualsevol persona que pugui tenir símptomes de Covid-19 pugui moure's per altres zones", ha afegit. El president ha mostrat la seva preocupació màxima per la situació de la regió, i ha dit no entendre "com no s'han pres mesures més estrictes", i ha posat a disposició tots els equips tècnics per si és necessari.

Mesures més estrictes a Catalunya

Tot i que la situació a Catalunya no és tan crítica com a Madrid, el cap de l'Executiu també ha avançat que el Govern s'està plantejant ampliar les restriccions, per exemple, amb el tancament de parcs infantils per evitar aglomeracions. Torra ha demanat que es baixi el "ritme social": "Hem d'abaixar el nostre ritme social perquè puguem mantenir el ritme laboral, escolar i social que necessitem com a país", ha afirmat. A més, ha explicat que es reunirà amb el Gremi de Restauradors per fer incidència en l'obligatorietat de l'ús de la mascareta a les terrasses, que només s'ha de treure en el moment de consumir.



D'altra banda, el Procicat ha aprovat aquest dilluns augmentar del 50 al 70% la capacitat dels teatres, els cinemes i les sales de música de Barcelona i l'Àrea Metropolitana, com reclamava el sector.

