Sánchez i Ayuso creen un "grup covid" per coordinar i planificar respostes contra l'onada de la pandèmia a Madrid

madrid
La reunió entre el president del Govern, Pedro Sánchez, i la presidenta de la Comunitat de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, s'ha saldat amb un acord conjunt entre totes dues administracions: la creació d'un "espai de Cooperació" per al seguiment i resposta de l'evolució de la pandèmia, "que abordi els assumptes principals que afecten la societat".
Aquest "espai de Cooperació" es desenvoluparà amb la creació d'un 'grup Covid-19' que es reunirà setmanalment i les seves propostes "serviran de recomanacions a les actuacions pròpies que continuarà executant el Govern de la Comunitat Autònoma de Madrid" en l'exercici de les seves competències.
Aquest 'grup covid-19' estarà compost pel ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, la ministra de Política Territorial i Funció Pública, Carolina Darias, el vicepresident i portaveu del Govern de la Comunitat de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, i el conseller de Sanitat madrileny, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.
Així mateix, aquest 'grup Covid-19' es recolzarà en dues estructures "de les quals rebran idees i a les quals encarregaran projectes concrets per al seu desenvolupament" centrades en dos àmbits: unitat territorial i unitat tècnica. De la primera formarà part l'alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, entre altres càrrecs d'àmbit municipal i regional. I en la segona estarà el conseller de Justícia, Interior i Víctimes de la Comunitat de Madrid, Enrique López, actualment membre de la direcció nacional del PP.
La dirigent del PP va admetre divendres passat que el Govern regional no podia fer front al virus en solitari. "Necessitem la força de l'Estat, les eines que no tenim en matèria de seguretat ciutadana", va dir. No obstant això, va voler deixar clar que el president de l'Executiu espanyol no acudia a la Porta del Sol "a tutelar" sinó "a col·laborar amb el Govern de Madrid".
((Hi haurà ampliació))
