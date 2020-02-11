GSMA es reunirà divendres per decidir si cancel·la el MWC després del degoteig de baixes

La celebració del Mobile World Congress (MWC) comença a posar-se en dubte després del degoteig continu de cancel·lacions. La darrera, la baixa de la multinacional Intel, el fabricant més gran de xips del món, que ha anunciat aquest dilluns que no assistirà al congrés com a mesura de prevenció per prevenir hipotètics contagis pel coronavirus. D'aquesta manera se suma a les baixes de Sony, NTT DoComo, Umidigi, Gigaset, Amazon, Nvidia, Ericsson i LG, que també es quedaran a casa. Davant aquesta situació, l'entitat organitzadora, GSMA, es reunirà aquest divendres per decidir si mantenen o no el congrés.

A més, les quatre principals companyies de telecomunicacions d'Europa -Telefónica, Vodafone, BT i Orange- també estudien no venir a l'esdeveniment, que se celebrarà a Barcelona del 24 al 27 de febrer. Les baixes anunciades van acompanyades de les cancel·lacions de reserves hoteleres, segons ha confirmat el Gremi d'Hotels de la ciutat.

La dimensió de les empreses que han decidit retirar-se del congrés va provocar que GSMA anunciés noves mesures de prevenció per prevenir contagis. Per exemple, va advertir que no deixaria entrar a cap viatger provinent de la província de Hubei, el focus del contagi, i que qualsevol assistent vingut de la Xina "haurà de donar proves que ha estat fora del país 14 dies abans de l'esdeveniment" amb el passaport o amb un certificat mèdic.

La Generalitat treballa colze a colze amb el MWC per coordinar el dispositiu mèdic de l'esdeveniment. El president Quim Torra i el vicepresident Pere Aragonès han mantingut converses amb el conseller delegat de GSMA, John Hoffman, per oferir-li tot el suport del Govern. Per la seva banda, el primer tinent d'alcalde de Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, va assegurar aquest dilluns que "en cap cas es contempla cancel·lar l'esdeveniment".