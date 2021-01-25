Illa dimitirà com a ministre de Sanitat aquest dimarts per centrar-se en les eleccions catalanes

barcelona
El ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, deixarà el seu càrrec demà dimarts per centrar-se en la campanya electoral catalana que arrenca dijous, amb el 14 de febrer validat pel TSJC com a data per als comicis. Illa serà demà a la seva última reunió del Consell de Ministres després de la qual es farà públic qui serà el seu relleu. Dimecres el nou titular del Ministeri de Sanitat prendrà possessió al Palau de la Zarzuela.
En les seves últimes hores com a ministre, el candidat del PSC té previst acompanyar el president del govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, a l'Agència Espanyola de Medicaments i Productes Sanitaris amb l'objectiu de donar un missatge d'agraïment als seus treballadors en plena campanya de vacunació contra la Covid-19.
