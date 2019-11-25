Un diàleg sense condicions de govern a govern, reconèixer l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i el president del Govern, Quim Torra, com a interlocutors vàlids, i comptar amb la figura d'un mediador internacional són les demandes que planteja Junts per Catalunya per abstenir-se en la investidura de Pedro Sánchez. Així ho ha anunciat la líder de la formació al Congrés, Laura Borràs.



En una roda de premsa acompanyada de diversos dirigents de la formació, després de mantenir una reunió al Parlament, Borràs ha explicat que per obrir-se al diàleg els socialistes "han de reconèixer la presó i l'exili com a actors polítics a la negociació, en la figura del vicepresident Oriol Junqueras i en la figura de Carles Puigdemont".



Borràs ha explicat que demanen una mesa de negociació sense condicions, en la qual ells plantejaran el dret a l'autodeterminació de Catalunya, que l'Estat ha de reconèixer que s'abordarà un diàleg d'igual a igual, i que qualsevol decisió acabarà amb una votació perquè els catalans decideixin el seu futur.



A més, ha reflexionat que si a la taula de diàleg es pot parlar d'autodeterminació, no té cap sentit que no es pugui fer al Parlament, després que el Govern espanyol presentés recursos contra mocions que plantejaven la qüestió i que el Tribunal Constitucional tombés els debats.



Per a Borràs, a més, la figura del mediador és indispensable perquè existeixin garanties: "Volem un mediador internacional, perquè el que té voluntat de negociar sense amagar res, no ha de tenir cap problema" amb aquesta figura. També ha criticat que el PSOE no s'hagi posat en contacte amb ells per abordar el diàleg, tot i estar debatent sobre aquesta possibilitat: "Està apagat o fora de cobertura o en coma permanent. No hi ha hagut cap gest. No voldran que investim a ningú".



De fet, Borràs ha ironitzat amb la possibilitat que ja comptin amb vots suficients per investir a Sánchez, sense concretar si aquesta referència anava dirigida a ERC o no. Tot i les negociacions que s'estarien produint entre els dos grups, segons ha transcendit els darrers dies, Borràs ha assegurat que "cap solució serà completa si no hi estan tots els actors", sobretot tenint en compte que el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, és de JxCat.

