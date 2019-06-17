Un jutjat suspèn el dentista municipal de Barcelona

El Jutjat Contenciós Administratiu 7 de Barcelona ha suspès de manera cautelar l'acord de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona per crear un servei de dentista públic. La decisió arriba en resposta a un recurs interposat pel Col·legi Oficial d'Odontòlegs i Estomatòlegs de Catalunya (COEC), una suspensió que el consistori ja ha recorregut.



L'Ajuntament considera que es tracta d'una "resolució judicial poc motivada i no conforme al dret", pel que ha decidit presentar un recurs davant el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) després de consultar els seus serveis jurídics. A més, destaquen que es tracta d'una resolució sobre mesures cautelars i no d'una sentència sobre el fons de l'assumpte, que confien que sigui favorable, ja que "les lleis emparen l'Ajuntament de Barcelona per realitzar una activitat econòmica d'aquest tipus que suposa una millora en la qualitat de vida de la ciutadania".

El COEC ja havia expressat la seva oposició a crear aquest servei i va demanar mesures cautelars en un recurs contenciós administratiu, en el qual destacaven els perjudicis que suposaria per a eventuals futurs clients que una sentència declarés il·legal el servei després que es posés en marxa, explicaven el divendres en un comunicat al seu web.



Tant el president del COEC, Antoni Gómez, i el del Consell General de Dentistes, Óscar Castro, expressen la seva satisfacció per les mesures cautelars adoptades i recorden que a Espanya existeixen 13 clíniques solidàries, una d'elles a Barcelona, que depenen de col·legis oficials, segons va indicar el consell en un altre comunicat.