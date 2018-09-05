Público
L'activista del CDR acusat de rebel·lió està exiliat a Brussel·les

L'Adrià Carrasco d'Esplugues de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat) farà una roda de premsa aquest dijous.

Manifestants de la concentració pels presos polítics del passat 14 de juliol amb mostres de solidaritat per l'Adrià Carrasco. @EtVolemACasa

L'activista del CDR d'Esplugues, Adrià Carrasco, acusat de rebel·lió després dels talls de carretera de la Setmana Santa passada, és a la capital belga, Brussel·les, exiliat, segons ha confirmat el seu grup de suport. Aquest dijous, Carrasco compareixerà en una roda de premsa des de Bèlgica per explicar el seu cas.

[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]

