L'associació contra la violència masclista El latido de las mariposas compareixerà al Parlament

barcelona
L'associació contra la violència masclista El latido de las mariposas compareixerà davant la Comissió d'Igualtat de les Persones al Parlament de Catalunya. Així ho han acordat, i per unanimitat i proposta de la diputada de Ciutadans Noemí de la Calle, tots els grups parlamentaris. La iniciativa la va impulsar Itziar Prats el setembre del 2018, quan la seva parella va assassinar les seves dues filles, Nerea i Martina, abans de suïcidar-se.
L'associació d'Itziar Prats, que creada de la mà d'Isabel Gallardo Sánchez, té com a objectiu erradicar la violència masclista a partir de l'educació. Una violència que, segons la macroenquesta sobre violència sobre les dones feta pública aquest dijous, afecta a un total de 11.688.411 de dones majors de 16 anys (un 57% del total).
Prats explica que el 25 de novembre és el dia de la violència masclista per recordar l'assassinat de les germanes Mirabal (Patricia, Minerva i Maria Teresa) a República Dominicana el 25 de novembre del 1960. A elles les anomenaven "les papallones", perquè eren dones lliures i empoderades, i és per això que l'entitat té aquest nom i aquest símbol.
"Teixim papallones liles que facin visible el canvi d'actitud. Volem aconseguir un canvi a la nostra societat, comptant amb totes les persones que hi vulguin participar", conclou Prats. A través de tallers, costura i pedagogia, 'El latido de les mariposas' va a centres educatius, residències i associacions, on treballen per aconseguir que l'efecte papallona acabi amb la violència masclista.
