L'atur creix en 5.800 persones a Catalunya i viu el pitjor trimestre des del 2013

barcelona
La taxa d'atur a Catalunya ha pujat fins al 10,66% durant el primer trimestre de l'any i la xifra de desocupats ha augmentat en 5.800 persones, fins a les 411.600, en comparació als darrers tres primeres mesos del 2019, segons l'Enquesta de Població Activa (EPA) de l'Institut Nacional d'Estadística. La dada és la pitjor que es registra des del 2013 i això que no té en compte els afectats per expedients de regulació temporals d’ocupació (ERTO), que ara mateix són gairebé 700.000 al Principat.
A més a més, entre gener i març, la població ocupada ha caigut en 26.900 persones per la Covid-19 i ara se situa en 3.451.200. A l'Estat, l'atur va pujar en 121.000 persones, fins als 3,3 milions, i la taxa es va situar en el 14,41%. L'Institut Nacional d'Estadística classifica com a ocupats els més de 694.000 afectats per un ERTO relacionat amb la Covid-19, seguint les recomanacions de l'OIT i Eurostat. En acabar el primer trimestre del 2020 a Catalunya hi havia 1.175.000 persones incloses en un expedient temporal o sense feina.
La destrucció de l'ocupació s'ha repartit entre sectors, sent la construcció l'únic que registra un increment de 500 persones. El descens més pronunciat dels últims tres mesos és el dels serveis (-18.700 ocupats) i la indústria (-6.300 ocupats). A l'Estat el descens d'ocupats ha sigut de 285.600 persones entre gener i març.
